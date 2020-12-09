Dr. George Galvan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galvan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Galvan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. George Galvan, MD
Dr. George Galvan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Peterson Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Galvan works at
Dr. Galvan's Office Locations
Medical Center2829 Babcock Rd Ste 106, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 951-9055Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Leon Springs Office24165 W Interstate 10 Ste 123, San Antonio, TX 78257 Directions (210) 951-9055Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Kerrville Clinic240 Wesley Dr, Kerrville, TX 78028 Directions (210) 951-9055
Hospital Affiliations
- Peterson Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Galvan performed a Boston Scientific spinal cord stimulator on December 7, 2020. What relief I have gotten! I feel that I will be able to have a "normal" life, pain free and will be able to go back to playing golf....and enjoying it!
About Dr. George Galvan, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1255512539
Education & Certifications
- THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER
- The Ohio State University Hospitals
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY-PURDUE UNIVERSITY / INDIANAPOLIS
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Galvan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Galvan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Galvan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Galvan has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Galvan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Galvan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galvan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galvan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galvan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.