Dr. George Garcia, MD
Overview of Dr. George Garcia, MD
Dr. George Garcia, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.
Dr. Garcia's Office Locations
George H. Garcia MD Inc.1031 W Chapman Ave Ste 204, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 558-8666
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had an ongoing eye problem for 3 months with my and was being seen with several doctors thru my HMO with no results. I decided to go outside my HMO and called Dr. Garcia's office who saw me the same day. Dr. Garcia was able to find the problem and the medication he prescribed took care of the problem and in three days the problem was gone. The only thing I found a problem with was there were kids chasing each other in the waiting room which I was annoyed that the mom or staff did not try to put under control. Staff very nice though.
About Dr. George Garcia, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garcia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garcia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcia has seen patients for Drusen, Pinguecula and Pterygium, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garcia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.
