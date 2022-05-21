Dr. Geier has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George Geier, MD
Overview of Dr. George Geier, MD
Dr. George Geier, MD is an Urology Specialist in Marion, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington and is affiliated with Marion General Hospital.
Dr. Geier works at
Dr. Geier's Office Locations
Urology Specialists of Indiana Inc.330 N Wabash Ave Ste 350, Marion, IN 46952 Directions (765) 662-3921
Maruion General Hospital Acute Rehab Unit441 N Wabash Ave, Marion, IN 46952 Directions (765) 662-1441
Hospital Affiliations
- Marion General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Didnt have to wait long in the lobby or in the back room . We discussed my issue and he was easy to talked to and informative .
About Dr. George Geier, MD
- Urology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University / Bloomington
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Geier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Geier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Geier has seen patients for Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Geier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Geier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geier.
