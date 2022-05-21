Overview of Dr. George Geier, MD

Dr. George Geier, MD is an Urology Specialist in Marion, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington and is affiliated with Marion General Hospital.



Dr. Geier works at Urology Specialists in Marion, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.