Dr. George Gendy, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. George Gendy, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. George Gendy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of WI Med Sch|University Of Wisconsin Madison|University Of Wisconsin Medical School|University Of Wisconsin-Madison and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus and Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Gendy works at
George Gendy MD6320 W Union Hills Dr Ste 1800, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (602) 610-2941
Admitting Hospitals
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ameriben
- Anthem
- Arizona Medical Network
- Assurant Health
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Mayo Clinic
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
- Tricare
- Triwest
- Trustmark Companies
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
- Zenith Administrators Inc
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I had my right hip replacement surgery 6 weeks ago and all my pain was gone almost immediately. I was off all pain medication within the first week. I am already back to driving and living a better life than before. I am so happy with the results and was rather surprised by the quickness of the recovery. I am so thankful to you!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1821275231
- Roger A Mann Md
- Loma Linda University|Loma Linda University Hospital-Orthopedic Surgery
- Loma Linda Med Ctr
- Univ of WI Med Sch|University Of Wisconsin Madison|University Of Wisconsin Medical School|University Of Wisconsin-Madison
- Orthopedic Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Gendy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gendy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Gendy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Gendy works at
Dr. Gendy has seen patients for Limb Pain, Foot Fracture and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more.
Dr. Gendy speaks Arabic.
211 patients have reviewed Dr. Gendy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gendy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gendy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.