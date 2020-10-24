Overview of Dr. George Gibson, DO

Dr. George Gibson, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brighton, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Univ North Tx Hlth Sci Ctr Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.



Dr. Gibson works at Livingston Orthopedics in Brighton, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.