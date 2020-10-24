Dr. George Gibson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gibson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Gibson, DO
Overview of Dr. George Gibson, DO
Dr. George Gibson, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brighton, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Univ North Tx Hlth Sci Ctr Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.
Dr. Gibson's Office Locations
Internal Medicine Associates7575 Grand River Rd Ste 114, Brighton, MI 48114 Directions (810) 844-7785
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Benesys
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicare
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Gibson is an excellent doctor. I had my hip replaced by him 3 years ago and it went extremely well. Just recently had knee replacement by him and the surgery and recovery are going very well. Dr Gibson explains all aspects of the surgery before and after and is willing to answer any questions you may. He takes great care in helping his patients. I would recommend him to anyone thinking about hip or knee surgery.
About Dr. George Gibson, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1336361559
Education & Certifications
- Botsford Hosp
- Botsford
- Univ North Tx Hlth Sci Ctr Coll Of Osteo Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gibson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gibson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gibson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gibson has seen patients for Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gibson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Gibson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gibson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gibson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gibson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.