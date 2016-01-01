Overview of Dr. George Gilliam, MD

Dr. George Gilliam, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Owensboro, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Breckinridge Memorial Hospital, Deaconess Henderson Hospital, Ohio County Hospital, Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and Trigg County Hospital.



Dr. Gilliam works at Kentucky Cardiovascular Consultants Pllc in Owensboro, KY with other offices in Boonville, IN and Hardinsburg, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.