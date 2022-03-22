Dr. George Gluck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gluck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Gluck, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. George Gluck, MD
Dr. George Gluck, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Gluck's Office Locations
-
1
Hand Center Of Nevada8585 S Eastern Ave Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89123 Directions (702) 798-8585Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Severe proximal humerus fracture. The Doctor fully explained all of my options including timelines, risks, and the plan. He also performs microsurgery, so I knew from day zero, hour 1 that if anything (nerve, ligament, circulatory) popped up in my recovery that Dr. Gluck could handle it. It's been 5 months. I have my life back. I work out three times per week and was back to work in less than two months after surgery.
About Dr. George Gluck, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1316168289
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
- University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill
- New York University
- Massachusetts Institute Of Technology
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gluck has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gluck accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gluck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gluck has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gluck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gluck speaks French and Spanish.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Gluck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gluck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gluck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gluck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.