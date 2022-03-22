Overview of Dr. George Gluck, MD

Dr. George Gluck, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Gluck works at Hand Center Of Nevada in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.