Dr. Godwin III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George Godwin III, MD
Overview of Dr. George Godwin III, MD
Dr. George Godwin III, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Decatur, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Decatur Morgan Hospital.
Dr. Godwin III works at
Dr. Godwin III's Office Locations
Decatur Ent. Assoc. PC1218 13TH AVE SE, Decatur, AL 35601 Directions (256) 355-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Decatur Morgan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. George Godwin III, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Godwin III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Godwin III has seen patients for Sinusitis, Vertigo and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Godwin III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Godwin III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Godwin III.
