Overview of Dr. George Goffas, MD

Dr. George Goffas, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe.



Dr. Goffas works at Cosmetic Surgeons of Michigan, Saint Clair Shores, Michigan in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.