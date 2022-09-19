See All Plastic Surgeons in Saint Clair Shores, MI
Dr. George Goffas, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (23)
Map Pin Small Saint Clair Shores, MI
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. George Goffas, MD

Dr. George Goffas, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe.

Dr. Goffas works at Cosmetic Surgeons of Michigan, Saint Clair Shores, Michigan in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Dr. Goffas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cosmetic Surgeons of Michigan
    22631 Greater Mack Ave, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 773-6900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Cancer
Gynecomastia
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Cancer
Gynecomastia
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 19, 2022
    Highly Skilled Perfectionist Who goes above and beyond. At 63 I look absolutely stunning!
    Looking for the best look no further — Sep 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. George Goffas, MD
    About Dr. George Goffas, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek
    NPI Number
    • 1982627196
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MED COLL
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan
