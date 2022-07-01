Dr. George Gourley, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gourley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Gourley, DO
Overview of Dr. George Gourley, DO
Dr. George Gourley, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Provo, UT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Utah Valley Hospital.
Dr. Gourley's Office Locations
- 1 1055 N 300 W Ste 300, Provo, UT 84604 Directions (801) 357-7190
Hospital Affiliations
- Utah Valley Hospital
Dr. Gourley is amazing ?? So much care and encouragement throughout my high-risk pregnancies. ??
About Dr. George Gourley, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Gourley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
