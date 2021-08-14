See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Chevy Chase, MD
Dr. George Graves, MD

Internal Medicine
4.8 (20)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. George Graves, MD

Dr. George Graves, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Graves works at Internal Medicine Of Chevy Chase in Chevy Chase, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Graves' Office Locations

    Internal Medicine of Chevy Chase PA
    Internal Medicine of Chevy Chase PA
5530 Wisconsin Ave Ste 1400, Chevy Chase, MD 20815
(301) 656-9170

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sibley Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 14, 2021
    Dr. Graves is probably the best doctor I've ever had. He always takes time to listen and explains things very well. He has a well run practice, he never keep you waiting very long, even though he is quite busy. I could not recommend Dr. Graves highly enough.
    Barbara — Aug 14, 2021
    About Dr. George Graves, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104919133
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Veterans Affairs Center
    Medical Education
    • GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Graves, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Graves has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Graves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Graves works at Internal Medicine Of Chevy Chase in Chevy Chase, MD. View the full address on Dr. Graves’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Graves. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graves.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Graves, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Graves appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

