Dr. George Green, MD

Concierge Medicine
2.8 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. George Green, MD

Dr. George Green, MD is a Concierge Medicine Specialist in Gilroy, CA. They completed their residency with University Ca Irvine Med Center|Va Long Beach Hlthcare Sys

Dr. Green works at MDVIP - Gilroy, California in Gilroy, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Green's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MDVIP - Gilroy, California
    8833 Monterey Rd, Gilroy, CA 95020 (408) 692-3094

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bronchitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Abdominal Pain
Bronchitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bronchitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Barrett's Esophagus
Biliary Atresia
Brain Injury
Breast Cancer
Bronchiectasis
Bronchospasm
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Crohn's Disease
Emphysema
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Fistula
Esophageal Varices
Gallstones
Hemorrhoids
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Influenza (Flu)
Interstitial Lung Disease
Intestinal Obstruction
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lung Cancer
Lung Nodule
Partial Lung Collapse
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pleural Effusion
Pneumonia
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Embolism
Pulmonary Hypertension
Respiratory Failure
Respiratory Management
Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Rib Fracture
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Sarcoidosis
Secondary Malignancies
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Swine Flu
Tuberculosis
Ventral Hernia
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Green?

    About Dr. George Green, MD

    • Concierge Medicine
    • English, Spanish
    • Male
    • 1811074875
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • University Ca Irvine Med Center|Va Long Beach Hlthcare Sys
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Saint Louise Regional Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Green, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Green is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Green has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Green accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Green works at MDVIP - Gilroy, California in Gilroy, CA. View the full address on Dr. Green’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Green. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Green.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Green, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Green appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.