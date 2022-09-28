See All Dermatologists in Lancaster, PA
Dr. George Groleau, MD

Dermatology
3.9 (20)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. George Groleau, MD is a Dermatologist in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital.

Dr. Groleau works at Dermatology Physicians Inc in Lancaster, PA with other offices in Willow Street, PA, Ephrata, PA and Columbia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Birthmark, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Physicians Inc
    203 N LIME ST, Lancaster, PA 17602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 392-6267
  2. 2
    Dermatology Physicians Inc
    222 Willow Valley Lakes Dr Ste 1300, Willow Street, PA 17584 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 464-0113
  3. 3
    Dermatology Physicians Inc
    2106 Harrisburg Pike # 314, Lancaster, PA 17601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 544-3575
  4. 4
    Dermatology Physicians Inc
    208 W Main St, Ephrata, PA 17522 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 733-8050
  5. 5
    Dermatology Physicians Inc
    259 N 6th St, Columbia, PA 17512 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 684-0507

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lancaster General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Birthmark
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Birthmark
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Seborrheic Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Birthmark
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dermatitis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Acne
Athlete's Foot
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
Cold Sore
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis Herpetiformis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Intertrigo
Keloid Scar
Lipomas
Melanoma
Psoriasis
Purpura
Ringworm
Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans
Autoimmune Diseases
Bedsores
Benign Tumor
Cancer
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatomyositis
Excessive Sweating
Foot Conditions
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP)
Hidradenitis
Hives
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lichen Planus
Lyme Disease
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Parapsoriasis
Pemphigoid
Pemphigus
Pityriasis Rosea
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Psoriatic Arthritis
Rash
Scabies
Shingles
Skin Infections
Telogen Effluvium
Tinea Versicolor
Ulcer
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UPMC
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 28, 2022
    A great and caring Dr
    Carol Chantelau — Sep 28, 2022
    About Dr. George Groleau, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285678664
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • U Md Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Groleau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Groleau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Groleau has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Groleau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Groleau has seen patients for Birthmark, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Groleau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Groleau. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Groleau.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Groleau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Groleau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

