Dr. George Groman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Groman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Groman works at
Locations
Cardiovascular Specs Cntrl MD10710 Charter Dr Ste 400, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (410) 997-7979
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great cardiologist. Takes the time to fully review your chart with you and to address your concerns and issues. Great patient care
About Dr. George Groman, MD
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Groman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Groman works at
Dr. Groman has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Supraventricular Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Groman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Groman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Groman.
