Overview

Dr. George Guthrie, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They completed their residency with Hinsdale Hospital



Dr. Guthrie works at AdventHealth Medical Group Senior Health at Winter Park Benmore in Winter Park, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.