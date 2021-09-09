See All General Dentists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. George Gutierrez, DDS

Dentistry
5.0 (18)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. George Gutierrez, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in San Antonio, TX. 

Dr. Gutierrez works at GEORGE A GUTIERREZ DDS in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    George A Gutierrez DDS
    3830 McCullough Ave Ste 100, San Antonio, TX 78212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 571-7104

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Broken Tooth
Cavity
Chipped Tooth
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cavity
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cracked Tooth Chevron Icon
Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Examination Chevron Icon
Dental Filling Chevron Icon
Dental Procedure Chevron Icon
Dental Prophylaxis Chevron Icon
Dental Restoration Chevron Icon
Digital X-Ray (CDR) Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Nitrous Oxide Administration Chevron Icon
Nitrous Oxide Sedation Chevron Icon
Sensitive Teeth Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • Guardian
    • Principal Financial Group
    • United Concordia

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. George Gutierrez, DDS

    • Dentistry
    • English
    • 1497700660
