Dr. George Gutierrez, DDS
Overview
Dr. George Gutierrez, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in San Antonio, TX.
Locations
George A Gutierrez DDS3830 McCullough Ave Ste 100, San Antonio, TX 78212 Directions (210) 571-7104
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gutierrez?
Amy family needing to find their kids a great dentist deserve Dr. Gutierrez and his staff! The office is clean and inviting, the staff interact with your kids like a fun and caring family member would, and the entire time your kids are talked through every single step. My twins said they think going to the dentist is fun!
About Dr. George Gutierrez, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1497700660
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gutierrez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gutierrez accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gutierrez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Gutierrez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gutierrez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gutierrez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gutierrez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.