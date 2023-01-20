Overview of Dr. George Haas, MD

Dr. George Haas, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.



Dr. Haas works at South Florida Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine in Stuart, FL with other offices in Port St Lucie, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Joint Drainage and Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.