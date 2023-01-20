Dr. George Haas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Haas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. George Haas, MD
Dr. George Haas, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.
Dr. Haas works at
Dr. Haas' Office Locations
-
1
South Florida Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine1050 SE Monterey Rd Ste 204, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 288-2400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
South Florida Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine9401 SW Discovery Way Ste 201, Port St Lucie, FL 34987 Directions (772) 288-2400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Haas?
Dr James made it and exceeded my expectations. Diagnosis spot on. Started with conservative yet targeted treatment. Staff excellent as well. His experience is much appreciated.
About Dr. George Haas, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1437132891
Education & Certifications
- Carolinas Medical Center
- Carolinas Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haas accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haas works at
Dr. Haas has seen patients for Joint Pain, Joint Drainage and Bursitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
141 patients have reviewed Dr. Haas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.