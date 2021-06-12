Dr. George Hage-Nassar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hage-Nassar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Hage-Nassar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. George Hage-Nassar, MD
Dr. George Hage-Nassar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They completed their fellowship with State University Of New York
Dr. Hage-Nassar works at
Dr. Hage-Nassar's Office Locations
Borland Groover Southside4800 Belfort Rd Fl 3, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (904) 990-8697Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Borland-Groover Clinic3627 University Blvd S Ste 705, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 605-4866Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I really like this doctor, always listens . . . even when it gets really complicated!
About Dr. George Hage-Nassar, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Arabic and French
- 1609982263
Education & Certifications
- State University Of New York
- Gastroenterology
