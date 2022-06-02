Dr. George Haikel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haikel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Haikel, MD
Overview of Dr. George Haikel, MD
Dr. George Haikel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from LATIN AMERICAN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE (UNIBE) and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Mercy Hospital and North Memorial Health.
Dr. Haikel's Office Locations
North Suburban Urology of Coon Rapids Inc.3879 Coon Rapids Blvd NW, Minneapolis, MN 55433 Directions (763) 427-3668
Mercy Hospital4050 Coon Rapids Blvd NW, Minneapolis, MN 55433 Directions (763) 236-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- Mercy Hospital
- North Memorial Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Haikel is a very good doctor. He explains what he is going to do in great detail and even draws pictures to show the procedure.
About Dr. George Haikel, MD
- Urology
- 37 years of experience
- English, French
- 1992719637
Education & Certifications
- LATIN AMERICAN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE (UNIBE)
- Urology
Dr. Haikel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haikel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haikel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haikel has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Polyuria and Hydronephrosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haikel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Haikel speaks French.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Haikel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haikel.
