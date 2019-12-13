See All Anesthesiologists in Tupelo, MS
Dr. George Hammitt, MD

Anesthesiology
4.7 (14)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. George Hammitt, MD

Dr. George Hammitt, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Tupelo, MS. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with North Mississippi Health Services.

Dr. Hammitt works at Pain Management Center of North Mississippi in Tupelo, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Hammitt's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Pain Management LLC
    2089 Southridge Dr, Tupelo, MS 38801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (662) 407-0801
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Mississippi Health Services

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Spondylitis
Spinal Nerve Block
Low Back Pain
Spondylitis
Spinal Nerve Block

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 13, 2019
    Had an epidural and am getting ready for another. He is such a friendly doctor that I would recommend him to anyone.
    Ashland, MS — Dec 13, 2019
    About Dr. George Hammitt, MD

    Specialties
    • Anesthesiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578560538
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Mississippi
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Hammitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hammitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hammitt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hammitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hammitt works at Pain Management Center of North Mississippi in Tupelo, MS. View the full address on Dr. Hammitt’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hammitt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hammitt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hammitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hammitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

