Overview of Dr. George Hanna, MD

Dr. George Hanna, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Hanna works at George M Hanna, MD in New York, NY with other offices in Clifton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.