See All General Surgeons in Huntsville, AL
Dr. George Harriman, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. George Harriman, MD

Breast Surgery
4.9 (33)
Map Pin Small Huntsville, AL
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Overview of Dr. George Harriman, MD

Dr. George Harriman, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.

Dr. Harriman works at Over the Rainbow Pediatrics in Huntsville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Harriman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Over the Rainbow Pediatrics
    101 Bob Wallace Ave SW Ste E, Huntsville, AL 35801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 533-0335
  2. 2
    Clinic for Breast Care
    201 Sivley Rd SW Ste 320, Huntsville, AL 35801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 265-4560

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntsville Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Harriman?

    Feb 14, 2018
    Dr. Harriman took out my gallbladder in 2009. Procedure went very well. Was pleased with the outcome. Then, 2013 my primary doctor sent me to him for a biopsy after I found a lump in my left breast. Unfortunately, the finding was breast cancer. Dr. Harriman took time and patiently explained the process to us. After chemo, he removed both breasts and thanks to God and a great team of doctors, I am here today. I will always consider him as one of the best doctors that I've ever had.
    Brenda Karr in Huntsville, AL — Feb 14, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. George Harriman, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. George Harriman, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Harriman to family and friends

    Dr. Harriman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Harriman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. George Harriman, MD.

    About Dr. George Harriman, MD

    Specialties
    • Breast Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730160300
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Fitzsimons Army Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF MN MED SCH
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Minnesota
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Harriman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harriman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Harriman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Harriman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Harriman works at Over the Rainbow Pediatrics in Huntsville, AL. View the full address on Dr. Harriman’s profile.

    Dr. Harriman has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harriman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Harriman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harriman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harriman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harriman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. George Harriman, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.