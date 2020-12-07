Overview of Dr. George Herr, MD

Dr. George Herr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Avon, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health and Putnam County Hospital.



Dr. Herr works at Hendricks Neurology in Avon, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor and Dementia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.