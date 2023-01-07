Overview

Dr. George Heyrich, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newtown, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, Doylestown Hospital, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Heyrich works at Mercer Bucks Cardiology in Newtown, PA with other offices in Lawrenceville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.