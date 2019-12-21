Dr. Hilliard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George Hilliard, MD
Overview of Dr. George Hilliard, MD
Dr. George Hilliard, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They completed their fellowship with AFIP
Dr. Hilliard's Office Locations
San Antonio Office7922 Ewing Halsell Dr Ste 170, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 614-7993
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Hilliard since 1989 and he has delivered three of my children, several of my nieces, nephews, and grandchildren as well as saved my life from a non-related complication. I will be forever grateful and blessed to have had the best doctor ever. Dr. Hilliard can never be replaced and has always been extremely highly recommended. I'm so heartbroken that he retired.
About Dr. George Hilliard, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1447290853
Education & Certifications
- AFIP
- Wilford Hall-USAF Med Ctr
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hilliard accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hilliard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hilliard speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Hilliard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hilliard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hilliard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hilliard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.