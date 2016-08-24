Overview of Dr. George Hines, MD

Dr. George Hines, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Hines works at NYU Winthrop Vascular Center in Garden City, NY with other offices in Mineola, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.