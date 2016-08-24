See All Vascular Surgeons in Garden City, NY
Dr. George Hines, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.7 (13)
Map Pin Small Garden City, NY
Accepting new patients
54 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. George Hines, MD

Dr. George Hines, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Hines works at NYU Winthrop Vascular Center in Garden City, NY with other offices in Mineola, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hines' Office Locations

  1. 1
    NYU Winthrop Cardiothoracic Surgery Associates
    1300 Franklin Ave Ste ML2, Garden City, NY 11530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 663-4400
  2. 2
    NYU Langone Vascular Surgery Associates - Mineola
    200 Old Country Rd Ste 120, Mineola, NY 11501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 663-1220

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atherosclerosis
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Aneurysm
Atherosclerosis
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Aneurysm

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • MagnaCare
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vytra Health Plans
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 24, 2016
    my dad was rushed to the ER with an abdominal aorta aneurysm that was hemorrhaging, he did the emergency surgery on him and he was straight forward with us and told us the chances of what could happen but at the same time showed so much compassion and I really trusted him. He pulled through the surgery and we couldn't be more thankful to Dr Hines and to Winthrop, the staff was outstanding in the ICU and when he was moved to a regular room,all the nurses, PA's everyone was great.
    Bellmore, NY — Aug 24, 2016
    About Dr. George Hines, MD

    • Vascular Surgery
    • 54 years of experience
    • English
    • 1629059928
    Education & Certifications

    • Nyu Medical Center University Hospital
    • Sinai Hospital
    • Maimonides Hosp
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
