Overview of Dr. George Holloway, MD

Dr. George Holloway, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital, Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Leconte Medical Center, Parkwest Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.



Dr. Holloway works at Knoxville Orthopaedic Clinic in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Powell, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Rotator Cuff Tear, Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.