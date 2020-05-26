Overview of Dr. George Hotz, MD

Dr. George Hotz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rome, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Mercer University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Redmond and Floyd Medical Center.



Dr. Hotz works at Rome Internal Medicine Assocs in Rome, GA with other offices in Birmingham, AL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.