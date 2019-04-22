Dr. George Houston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Houston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Houston, MD
Overview of Dr. George Houston, MD
Dr. George Houston, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Thomasville, GA. They completed their fellowship with John Lewis MD
Dr. Houston works at
Dr. Houston's Office Locations
Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Center416 Gordon Ave, Thomasville, GA 31792 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- John D Archbold Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Houston preformed my breast reduction and tummy tuck. I am so pleased with the results! His staff is amazing, professional, caring and helpful. Post-op eight weeks. Very happy with my results.
About Dr. George Houston, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1295805570
Education & Certifications
- John Lewis MD
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- Georgia Baptist Hospital
- Plastic Surgery
