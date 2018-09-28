Overview of Dr. George Hsieh, MD

Dr. George Hsieh, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital Stone Oak.



Dr. Hsieh works at Start Center Surgical Consultants in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Spring Branch, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.