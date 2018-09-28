Dr. Hsieh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George Hsieh, MD
Overview of Dr. George Hsieh, MD
Dr. George Hsieh, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital Stone Oak.
Dr. Hsieh's Office Locations
Stone Oak - Hardy Oak18707 Hardy Oak Blvd Ste 210, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 593-2500Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Smithson Valley Family Medicine6098 FM 311, Spring Branch, TX 78070 Directions (830) 885-5541
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Fabulous skill. Super personality, made me feel so calm before surgery. Great outcome.
About Dr. George Hsieh, MD
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hsieh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hsieh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hsieh has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hsieh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hsieh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hsieh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hsieh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hsieh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.