Dr. George Hsu, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Clovis Community Medical Center and Community Regional Medical Center.
Central Ca Ear Nose & Throat1351 E Spruce Ave Ste 100, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 432-3303
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Excellent. I have a difficult cancer that he disgnosed and removed and I see him now faithfully for followup after surgery and treatment. He is quick, efficient and careful, and will take time to explain and answer questions. I feel confident in his care.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Male
- Mount Clemens Regional Medical Center
- Mount Clemens Regional Medical Center
- WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
- Clovis Community Medical Center
- Community Regional Medical Center
