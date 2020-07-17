Dr. George Hudson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hudson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Hudson, DO
Overview
Dr. George Hudson, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Hudson works at
Locations
Hudson Medical Wellness1537 S Alafaya Trl Ste 104, Orlando, FL 32828 Directions (321) 235-0970
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- EBS-RMSCO
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Been going for a few years now. Doesn't take weeks to schedule a visit and I don't spend lots of time in the waiting room. Visits are quick in and out (no chit-chat), but all my questions get answered. I've had both the Dr and the ARNP, and like them both.
About Dr. George Hudson, DO
- Family Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1124008388
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hudson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hudson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hudson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hudson works at
Dr. Hudson speaks Spanish.
103 patients have reviewed Dr. Hudson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hudson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hudson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hudson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.