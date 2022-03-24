Overview of Dr. George Huffman, MD

Dr. George Huffman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and Pennsylvania Hospital.



Dr. Huffman works at Rothman Orthopaedics in Lake Mary, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL and Winter Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Joint Pain and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.