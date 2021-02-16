Dr. George Huffmon III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huffmon III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Huffmon III, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, NHRMC Orthopedic Hospital and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Atlantic Brain and Spine PA2208 S 17th St Ste 201, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 505-4568Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Huffmon is an incredible surgeon. Before my back surgery, I could barely walk and my pain level was at least an 8.5. After surgery, my pain level is about a two and I'm walking further everyday. I honestly feel at least 20 years younger thanks to Dr. Huffmon. Can't wait for my followup appointment to get the okay to start surfing again! If you are feeling any back pain, please don't hesitate to get a referral to see Dr. Huffmon and his wonderful staff!!
- Neurosurgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1487626560
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky Hospital|University Of Tn Memorial Hospital
- The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- NHRMC Orthopedic Hospital
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Dr. Huffmon III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huffmon III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Huffmon III has seen patients for Neurostimulation, Myelopathy and Intervertebral Disc Disease.
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Huffmon III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1.
