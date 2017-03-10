Overview of Dr. George Ibars, MD

Dr. George Ibars, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in South Miami, FL. They graduated from Medical College Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, Doctors Hospital, HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, HCA Florida Kendall Hospital and Palmetto General Hospital.



Dr. Ibars works at Consultants in Neurological Surgery in South Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.