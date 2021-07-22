Overview of Dr. George Ibrahim, MD

Dr. George Ibrahim, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sebring, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 62 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Adventhealth Sebring.



Dr. Ibrahim works at Central Florida Medical & Diagnostic Clinic PA in Sebring, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.