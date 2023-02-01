Dr. George Iskander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iskander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Iskander, MD
Overview
Dr. George Iskander, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in El Paso, TX.
Dr. Iskander works at
Locations
Texas Tech Univ. Health Sciences Center2000 Transmountain Rd Ste B, El Paso, TX 79911 Directions (915) 215-5000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Mid Atlantic Gynecologic Oncology and Pelvic Surgery Associates8081 Innovation Park Dr Ste 775, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (571) 308-1830
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Stonesprings Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I became a patient of his last spring after a visit to the er for severe abdominal pain. Had a full laparotomy and removed many organs. Was given the most difficult diagnosis one can ever hear and without Dr Iskanders care and compassion I would be no where near recovered and healed as I am today. I thank god every day for him and am so glad that I ended up in his car . He genuinely cares for his patients and brings a complete sense of peace to the situation.
About Dr. George Iskander, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Arabic
- 1457685034
Education & Certifications
- Down State Med Ctr
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iskander has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iskander accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iskander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iskander speaks Arabic.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Iskander. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iskander.
