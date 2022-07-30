Dr. George Jacewicz I, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacewicz I is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Jacewicz I, MD
Dr. George Jacewicz I, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Warwick, RI. They completed their residency with Rhode Island Hosp
Dr. Jacewicz I works at
George J Jacewicz MD Inc95 Toll Gate Rd, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 738-6111
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Extremely thorough. He is the second ear, nose and throat guy I went to. The first dr from Cumberland was worthless. Couldn’t be more pleased with dr Jacewicz. He leaves no stone unturned.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Polish
- Rhode Island Hosp
- Pawtucket Meml Hosp
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Jacewicz I has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacewicz I accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacewicz I has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacewicz I has seen patients for Hearing Loss Due to Noise, Earwax Buildup and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacewicz I on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jacewicz I speaks Polish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacewicz I. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacewicz I.
