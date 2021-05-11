Dr. Jayatilaka accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. George Jayatilaka, MD
Overview
Dr. George Jayatilaka, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
George M. Jayatilaka MD Inc.1045 Atlantic Ave Ste 818, Long Beach, CA 90813 Directions (562) 597-8885
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is also a Great Doctor when he was at the clinic. Love the Whole Office.
About Dr. George Jayatilaka, MD
- Pediatrics
- 55 years of experience
- English, Khmer, Sinhala and Spanish
- 1841361334
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Inc
- Faculty Of Medicine
Dr. Jayatilaka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jayatilaka speaks Khmer, Sinhala and Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Jayatilaka. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jayatilaka.
