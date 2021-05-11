See All Pediatricians in Long Beach, CA
Dr. George Jayatilaka, MD

Pediatrics
2.2 (13)
Call for new patient details
55 years of experience

Overview

Dr. George Jayatilaka, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Jayatilaka works at George M. Jayatilaka MD Inc. in Long Beach, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    George M. Jayatilaka MD Inc.
    1045 Atlantic Ave Ste 818, Long Beach, CA 90813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 597-8885

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    May 11, 2021
    He is also a Great Doctor when he was at the clinic. Love the Whole Office.
    — May 11, 2021
    About Dr. George Jayatilaka, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 55 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Khmer, Sinhala and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841361334
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Inc
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Faculty Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jayatilaka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jayatilaka works at George M. Jayatilaka MD Inc. in Long Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Jayatilaka’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Jayatilaka. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jayatilaka.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jayatilaka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jayatilaka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

