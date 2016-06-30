Dr. George Jenkins III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jenkins III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Jenkins III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Jenkins III, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center, Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown, Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center, Prisma Health Baptist Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
Dr. Jenkins III works at
Locations
Carolina Digestive Disease PA1520 Taylor St Ste 200, Columbia, SC 29201 Directions (803) 509-5710
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
- Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown
- Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center
- Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
As soon as you enter his office you are surrounded by caring professional staff. Dr. Jenkins is a rare doctor due to the fact he listens to the patient, discusses all health concerns & makes the patient feel confident with allowing him to make the decision of what needs to be done.
About Dr. George Jenkins III, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1932167087
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jenkins III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jenkins III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jenkins III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jenkins III has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jenkins III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Jenkins III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jenkins III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jenkins III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jenkins III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.