Overview

Dr. George Kunnackal John, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Easton, MD. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL and is affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton and The Johns Hopkins Hospital.



Dr. Kunnackal John works at UM Shore Medical Group-Gastroenterology in Easton, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Constipation and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.