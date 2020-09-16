Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George Johnson, MD
Overview of Dr. George Johnson, MD
Dr. George Johnson, MD is an Urology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and East Orange General Hospital.
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson's Office Locations
-
1
Urology Group Of New Jersey741 Northfield Ave Ste 206, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 325-6100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
UGNJ Orange Office258 Central Ave, Orange, NJ 07050 Directions (973) 677-1144
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- East Orange General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johnson?
Excellent interactions!
About Dr. George Johnson, MD
- Urology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1326145590
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital UMDNJ
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Lincoln University, PA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Balanitis, Polyuria and Balanoposthitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Johnson speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.