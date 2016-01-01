Dr. George Jumes, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jumes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Jumes, DDS
Overview
Dr. George Jumes, DDS is a Pediatric Dentistry Practitioner in Appleton, WI.
Dr. Jumes works at
Locations
-
1
Valley Periodontics2535 Northern Rd Ste D, Appleton, WI 54914 Directions (920) 202-8414
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. George Jumes, DDS
- Pediatric Dentistry
- English
- 1952422073
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jumes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jumes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Jumes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jumes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jumes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jumes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.