Dr. George Kalousek, MD
Overview
Dr. George Kalousek, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Arvada, CO. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver.
Locations
George E Kalousek, MD8120 Sheridan Blvd Ste 211A, Arvada, CO 80003 Directions (303) 426-6151
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
When my last dr retired abruptly, I was in a panic trying to find a new psychiatrist. I was hesitant to call Dr. Kalousek at first since he has no website, but he returned my message immediately and was able to see me within a week! I will admit, his brusque mannerisms can get some getting used to, but Dr. Kalousek is the most knowledgeable doctor I've ever met. When I brought up a negative experience that happened after another doctor changed a medication, he pulled one of his many books off the wall, opened it up and was able to tell me exactly what happened. I've never met another doctor that clearly puts so much time and thought into furthering his knowledge to benefit his patients. When I had suggestions on my medication changes, he listened. I always felt listened to, and if he disagreed with what I asked for he explained why. When my little brother needed a psychiatrist, I gave him Dr. Kalousek's number! He really knows his stuff.
About Dr. George Kalousek, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado At Denver
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
