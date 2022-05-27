See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Arvada, CO
Dr. George Kalousek, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
47 years of experience

Overview

Dr. George Kalousek, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Arvada, CO. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver.

Dr. Kalousek works at GEORGE E KALOUSEK, MD in Arvada, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    George E Kalousek, MD
    8120 Sheridan Blvd Ste 211A, Arvada, CO 80003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 426-6151

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychiatric Evaluation
Bipolar Disorder
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (23)
    May 27, 2022
    When my last dr retired abruptly, I was in a panic trying to find a new psychiatrist. I was hesitant to call Dr. Kalousek at first since he has no website, but he returned my message immediately and was able to see me within a week! I will admit, his brusque mannerisms can get some getting used to, but Dr. Kalousek is the most knowledgeable doctor I've ever met. When I brought up a negative experience that happened after another doctor changed a medication, he pulled one of his many books off the wall, opened it up and was able to tell me exactly what happened. I've never met another doctor that clearly puts so much time and thought into furthering his knowledge to benefit his patients. When I had suggestions on my medication changes, he listened. I always felt listened to, and if he disagreed with what I asked for he explained why. When my little brother needed a psychiatrist, I gave him Dr. Kalousek's number! He really knows his stuff.
    young lady — May 27, 2022
    About Dr. George Kalousek, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447251244
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Colorado At Denver
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kalousek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kalousek works at GEORGE E KALOUSEK, MD in Arvada, CO. View the full address on Dr. Kalousek’s profile.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalousek. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalousek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalousek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalousek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

