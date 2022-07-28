Dr. George Kamajian, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kamajian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Kamajian, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Largo, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Sun Coast Hospital.
Dr K's Med Spa10500 Ulmerton Rd Ste 360, Largo, FL 33771 Directions (727) 517-1500Monday9:00am - 2:00pmTuesday9:00am - 2:00pmWednesday9:00am - 2:00pmThursday9:00am - 2:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sun Coast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
Dr. George has an excellent bedside manner, very knowledgeable and is very understanding. All attributes a doctor needs.
- Family Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Uf Shands Medical Center
- Botsford Hosp
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
Dr. Kamajian accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kamajian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kamajian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kamajian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kamajian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kamajian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.