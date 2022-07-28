Overview

Dr. George Kamajian, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Largo, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Sun Coast Hospital.



Dr. Kamajian works at largo clinic in Largo, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.