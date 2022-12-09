Dr. George Kaptain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaptain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Kaptain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. George Kaptain, MD
Dr. George Kaptain, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Oradell, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.
Dr. Kaptain's Office Locations
New Jersey Brain and Spine Oradell680 Kinderkamack Rd Ste 300, Oradell, NJ 07649 Directions (201) 342-2550
New Jersey Brain and Spine - Hackensack20 Prospect Ave Ste 907, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 342-2550
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kaptain recently has performed two separate procedures on my husband. He accommodated him immediately in both and we appreciate that he let us know that he had my husband in his best interest. So grateful for his exceptional care and compassion to improve my husband’s health and well-being. Dr. Kaptain provided his cell phone number to text with questions or concerns, and he responded quickly to us reaching out to him. We were confident in his extreme knowledge. We want to acknowledge that he reached out to know my husband, our family, and showed interest in what was important to have my husband regain his health and strength to go back to his normal active life. Dr. Kaptain is the doctor you want in your corner, fighting for the best care and outcome for your health. We are so grateful for this EXCEPTIONAL DOCTOR!
About Dr. George Kaptain, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Greek and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health & Sciences University (OHSU)
- University of Virginia Medical Center (Charlottesville)
- University of Virginia Medical Center
- University of Virginia
- Wesleyan University
Dr. Kaptain has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaptain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaptain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaptain has seen patients for Meningiomas, Chiari Malformation Type 1 and Chiari's Deformity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaptain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kaptain speaks Greek and Spanish.
111 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaptain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaptain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaptain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaptain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.