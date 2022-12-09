See All Neurosurgeons in Oradell, NJ
Dr. George Kaptain, MD

Neurosurgery
4.9 (111)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. George Kaptain, MD

Dr. George Kaptain, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Oradell, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.

Dr. Kaptain works at New Jersey Brain and Spine in Oradell, NJ with other offices in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Meningiomas, Chiari Malformation Type 1 and Chiari's Deformity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Kaptain's Office Locations

    New Jersey Brain and Spine Oradell
    680 Kinderkamack Rd Ste 300, Oradell, NJ 07649 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 342-2550
    New Jersey Brain and Spine - Hackensack
    20 Prospect Ave Ste 907, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 342-2550

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center
  • Holy Name Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Metastasis Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Colloid Cyst Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Ependymoma Chevron Icon
Glioblastoma Chevron Icon
Glioma Chevron Icon
Glossopharyngeal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Hemifacial Spasm Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Skull Base Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 111 ratings
    Patient Ratings (111)
    5 Star
    (107)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jill Apel — Dec 09, 2022
    About Dr. George Kaptain, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1306813621
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Oregon Health & Sciences University (OHSU)
    Residency
    • University of Virginia Medical Center (Charlottesville)
    Internship
    • University of Virginia Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Virginia
    Undergraduate School
    • Wesleyan University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Kaptain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaptain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kaptain has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kaptain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kaptain has seen patients for Meningiomas, Chiari Malformation Type 1 and Chiari's Deformity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaptain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    111 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaptain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaptain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaptain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaptain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

