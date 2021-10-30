Overview of Dr. George Kardashian, MD

Dr. George Kardashian, MD is a General Hand Surgery Specialist in Lutz, FL. They completed their residency with New York University Hospital



Dr. Kardashian works at The Center for Bone and Joint Disease in Lutz, FL with other offices in Weeki Wachee, FL and Hudson, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.