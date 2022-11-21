Dr. George Kariampuzha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kariampuzha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Kariampuzha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Kariampuzha, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Tyler, TX. They graduated from University Of Nairobi and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Jacksonville, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and Christus Mother Frances Hospital- Winnsboro.
Dr. Kariampuzha works at
Locations
CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic - Douglas910 E Houston St, Tyler, TX 75702 Directions (903) 525-7995
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Jacksonville
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
- Christus Mother Frances Hospital- Winnsboro
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. K is the most amazing doctor. He is kind, caring, and a brilliant diagnostituon. He sometimes runs a little behind, but that's because he listens to all of his patients and spends the time necessary to evaluate, treat, explain to all each of his patients so I don't mind. Some of my appointments have covered a lot and I am grateful that he dedicated his time and attention to me during those uncertain times.
About Dr. George Kariampuzha, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English
- 1235103201
Education & Certifications
- Brooklyn Hospital Center|Med College Of Ga School Of Med|University Of Ok College Of Med
- University Of Nairobi
- Clinical Neurophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kariampuzha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kariampuzha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kariampuzha works at
Dr. Kariampuzha has seen patients for Seizure Disorders, Stroke and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kariampuzha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Kariampuzha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kariampuzha.
