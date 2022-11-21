See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Tyler, TX
Clinical Neurophysiology
Overview

Dr. George Kariampuzha, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Tyler, TX. They graduated from University Of Nairobi and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Jacksonville, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and Christus Mother Frances Hospital- Winnsboro.

Dr. Kariampuzha works at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic - Douglas in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Seizure Disorders, Stroke and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic - Douglas
    910 E Houston St, Tyler, TX 75702

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall
  • CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Jacksonville
  • CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
  • Christus Mother Frances Hospital- Winnsboro

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Seizure Disorders
Stroke
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Nov 21, 2022
    Dr. K is the most amazing doctor. He is kind, caring, and a brilliant diagnostituon. He sometimes runs a little behind, but that's because he listens to all of his patients and spends the time necessary to evaluate, treat, explain to all each of his patients so I don't mind. Some of my appointments have covered a lot and I am grateful that he dedicated his time and attention to me during those uncertain times.
    Cheryl Turnley — Nov 21, 2022
    About Dr. George Kariampuzha, MD

    Specialties
    Clinical Neurophysiology
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1235103201
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Brooklyn Hospital Center|Med College Of Ga School Of Med|University Of Ok College Of Med
    Medical Education
    University Of Nairobi
    Board Certifications
    Clinical Neurophysiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Kariampuzha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kariampuzha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kariampuzha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kariampuzha works at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic - Douglas in Tyler, TX. View the full address on Dr. Kariampuzha’s profile.

    Dr. Kariampuzha has seen patients for Seizure Disorders, Stroke and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kariampuzha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Kariampuzha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kariampuzha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kariampuzha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kariampuzha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

