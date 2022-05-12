Dr. Keith Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George Keith Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. George Keith Jr, MD
Dr. George Keith Jr, MD is a Pulmonologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Keith Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Keith Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Medical Chest Associates PA902 Frostwood Dr Ste 188, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 467-8888
-
2
Our Lady of Remedy Hospicellc10615 Rockley Rd, Houston, TX 77099 Directions (713) 554-0806
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Keith Jr?
My mom is a patient of Dr. Keith's. He always spends plenty of time with her and makes her feel special. He asks the right questions and is not overly eager to do invasive procedures. He's a great doctor.
About Dr. George Keith Jr, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1598748873
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keith Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keith Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keith Jr works at
Dr. Keith Jr has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keith Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Keith Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keith Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keith Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keith Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.