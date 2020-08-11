See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Middlefield, OH
Dr. George Kellis, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. George Kellis, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (6)
Call for new patient details
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. George Kellis, MD

Dr. George Kellis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Middlefield, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med, Columbus Oh and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Charity Medical Center, TriPoint Medical Center and UH Geauga Medical Center.

Dr. Kellis works at Precision Orthopaedic Specialties in Middlefield, OH with other offices in Chardon, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Kellis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Precision Orthopaedic Specialties
    15389 W High St, Middlefield, OH 44062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 632-0279
    Wednesday
    9:00am -
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Precision Orthopaedic Specialties
    150 7th Ave Ste 200, Chardon, OH 44024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 285-4999
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Vincent Charity Medical Center
  • TriPoint Medical Center
  • UH Geauga Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spondylolisthesis
Herniated Disc
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spondylolisthesis
Herniated Disc

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kellis?

    Aug 11, 2020
    Always willing to listen, answer all questions, give advise for treatment and rehabilitation.
    Kimberly C. — Aug 11, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. George Kellis, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. George Kellis, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kellis to family and friends

    Dr. Kellis' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kellis

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. George Kellis, MD.

    About Dr. George Kellis, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568449734
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Case Western Rsv U
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Univ Hosp Of Cleveland, Orthopedic Surgery
    Residency
    Internship
    • U Hosp-Case Western Rsv
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Oh State Univ Coll Of Med, Columbus Oh
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kellis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kellis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kellis has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kellis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kellis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kellis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kellis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kellis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. George Kellis, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.