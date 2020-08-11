Dr. Kellis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George Kellis, MD
Overview of Dr. George Kellis, MD
Dr. George Kellis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Middlefield, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med, Columbus Oh and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Charity Medical Center, TriPoint Medical Center and UH Geauga Medical Center.
Dr. Kellis works at
Dr. Kellis' Office Locations
-
1
Precision Orthopaedic Specialties15389 W High St, Middlefield, OH 44062 Directions (440) 632-0279Wednesday9:00am -Thursday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Precision Orthopaedic Specialties150 7th Ave Ste 200, Chardon, OH 44024 Directions (440) 285-4999Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Vincent Charity Medical Center
- TriPoint Medical Center
- UH Geauga Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Always willing to listen, answer all questions, give advise for treatment and rehabilitation.
About Dr. George Kellis, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Greek
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Rsv U
- Univ Hosp Of Cleveland, Orthopedic Surgery
- U Hosp-Case Western Rsv
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med, Columbus Oh
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kellis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kellis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kellis works at
Dr. Kellis has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kellis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kellis speaks Greek.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kellis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kellis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kellis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kellis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.